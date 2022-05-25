Merkle Launches Inflation Resilience Dashboard

Merkle, dentsu's customer experience management company, today launched the Inflation Resilience Dashboard to help business leaders and marketers with critical consumer insights to influence marketing and business decisions.

The dashboard visualizes inflation resilience in the United States by geographic location, down to the county level, and by generation as part of an initiative to supply companies with advanced information on how customers are being impacted during this volatile time. The Inflationary Resilience Measure, the dashboard algorithm, will be continuously reviewed and updated to include the most relevant data points, such as rental rates and percentage of discretionary spend.