Zenarate Launches Concurrent Chat Simulation

Zenarate, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered conversation simulation solution, launched Concurrent Chat Simulation in its AI Coach platform.

Concurrent Chat Simulation allows contact center agents to practice handling multiple incoming chats from customers simultaneously. Training leaders can empower agents to master high-impact chat topics with their personalized AI Coach simulating a customer while providing in-the-moment coaching.

In addition to call simulations, Zenarate AI Coach brings AI chat simulation to leading contact centers in 12 languages. Both voice and chat simulations use natural language processing, allowing agents to use their own words without scripting, and natural language understanding, generating real-time customer responses on any topic and persona.

Concurrent Chat Simulation includes the following

Chat Coaching – If agents do not use soft skills and best and required practices, Zenarate AI Coach will interrupt them, provide in-the-moment feedback, and ask them to try again.

Canned Responses – Agents can select from customizable canned responses when responding to their Zenarate AI Coach.

Response Time Reporting –?Agents and managers receive agent response time reports for any number of concurrent chat simulations. Reporting includes incoming chat first response time and the chat's impact on chat average response times.

Concurrent Chat Configuration – Training managers determine the frequency of auto-pop new chats and the number of concurrent chats per agent.

Free Form Text – Agents can write in free form text.

Spelling and Grammar – Zenarate AI Coach provides the agent with spelling and grammar feedback.

Live Chat Certification – Managers auto-certify agents to take live chats through their Chat Simulation Scorecard, showing chat type, soft skills, best and required practices proficiency, and their ability to handle multiple chats with appropriate response times.