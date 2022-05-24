Brooks Bell Releases Free UX Research Feature

Consulting firm Brooks Bell today introduce the UX Research (UXR) feature in illuminate, its free insights accelerator.

With the addition of UXR to illuminate, companies can document and leverage data from studies to uncover consumer insights.

"At Brooks Bell, we run top-tier testing and UXR programs, so we know the struggles that come along with driving and maintaining them," said Suzi Tripp, vice president of insights at Brooks Bell, in a statement. "We've solved our own challenges with illuminate and are thrilled to announce the addition of this new capability to our free resource as we support organizations that share our obsession for customer insights."

With the UXR, studies are broken into four components: study design, insights, areas of focus, and supporting data. The information entered is used to automatically create a sharable study brief with one click. The Brooks Bell Insight Framework, which includes Insight Altitude and Insight Confidence, can be applied to provide helpful context for each insight uncovered. Studies are stored in a brand's Research repository with easy to use sort, filters and search functions>