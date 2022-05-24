Observe.AI Launches Auto QA

Observe.AI, providers of an intelligent workforce platform for contact centers, today launched Auto QA, an adaptive automation solution to boost agent performance.

Auto QA accelerates the quality assurance lifecycle for contact centers and allows teams to tailor automation to business needs and increase the volume of coaching insights. It offers flexibility on a sliding scale of human agency, allowing contact centers to test, tune, and validate machine-driven results, and achieve the optimal balance of human efficacy and AI-powered efficiency.

Furthermore, Observe.AI operates using a glass box AI model that enables contact centers to operate with complete data transparency.