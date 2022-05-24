Observe.AI Launches Auto QA
Observe.AI, providers of an intelligent workforce platform for contact centers, today launched Auto QA, an adaptive automation solution to boost agent performance.
Auto QA accelerates the quality assurance lifecycle for contact centers and allows teams to tailor automation to business needs and increase the volume of coaching insights. It offers flexibility on a sliding scale of human agency, allowing contact centers to test, tune, and validate machine-driven results, and achieve the optimal balance of human efficacy and AI-powered efficiency.
Furthermore, Observe.AI operates using a glass box AI model that enables contact centers to operate with complete data transparency.
"As part of our mission to create purpose-built, business-centric AI for contact centers, we believe in a collaborative symbiosis between human and machine intelligence," said Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CEO of Observe.AI, in a statement. "Auto QA is human-informed automation at its best, empowering contact center employees to lead on creativity and strategic thinking while tasking AI with efficiency and scale. While other vendors have attempted this, we are introducing new levels of fine-tuning for QA automation. The result is a comprehensive, consistent approach to quality assurance and agent coaching that delivers tremendous business value."