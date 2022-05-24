Extole Integrates with Optimove

Extole, a growth marketing provider, thas partnered with Optimove for an integration that will allow companies to combine data from Extole programs with historical, transactional, behavioral, and predicted customer data from Optimove to create campaigns, look-alike audiences, hyper-segmented mobile push notifications, and personalized email messages all using Extole-identified customer advocates and influencers.

The integration makes Extole's audience and behavioral data available in Optimove for granular sementation and multichannel personalization.