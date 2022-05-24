Extole Integrates with Optimove
Extole, a growth marketing provider, thas partnered with Optimove for an integration that will allow companies to combine data from Extole programs with historical, transactional, behavioral, and predicted customer data from Optimove to create campaigns, look-alike audiences, hyper-segmented mobile push notifications, and personalized email messages all using Extole-identified customer advocates and influencers.
The integration makes Extole's audience and behavioral data available in Optimove for granular sementation and multichannel personalization.
"Brands are grappling with both greater media restrictions and exploding customer acquisition costs," said Chris Duskin, chief revenue officer of Extole, in a statement. "So, they're turning to their customers not only for transactions but as a fundamental engine of growth. Our partnership with Optimove will empower our shared customers with deeper insights into customer advocacy and influence, which they can use to craft journeys that drive customer awareness, acquisition, and retention."
"We're proud to partner with Extole to extend the value of their customer data across the omnichannel customer journey," said Erik Holt, vice president of partnerships at Optimove, in a statement. "Merging Optimove's deep customer insights and AI-led marketing orchestration capabilities, with customer data from Extole into one single place where marketers can quickly identify their most valuable customers, is a very potent tool which will boost brands customer lifetime value."