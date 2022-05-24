Equalum Expands Google Cloud Integrations

Equalum, a provider of data integration and ingestion solutions, has expanded data integration support and launched a design solution for data loading to Google Cloud Platform's BigQuery, Google Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, as well as other cloud platforms, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.

"We've seen an influx of customers coming to Equalum with GCP support requirements over the past six months, hence our attention to expanding support for BigQuery, Google Cloud Storage, and Cloud SQL," said Steve Foster, Equalum's vice president of sales, in a statement. "Each cloud vendor has their own solution for data integration, but our customers demand flexibility and choice for hybrid or multicloud environments while minimizing cloud compute costs."

With the BigQuery solution, data is first captured using Change Data Capture, then streamed, in real time, into Google Cloud Storage. Equalum optimizes the data before loading it and provides flexibility for the frequency with which data uploads. Its transformation capabilities can also be applied to data in the pipeline before it lands on the cloud target.