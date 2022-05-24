Informatica Launches Industry-Specific Data Management Solutions at Informatica World

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management solutions provider, today at its Informatica World 2022 event introduced industry-specific versions of its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) for financial services, healthcare, and life sciences; business intelligence and data management tools for Google BigQuery and Microsoft Azure cloud environments, and several new data management capabilities.

IDMC for Financial Services allows companies to access and deliver clean, trusted, and valid data between systems to help marketing and sales organizations identify new cross-sell opportunities, competitive threats, and real-time risk exposures and to help customer service respond more quickly to customer requests.

"Informatica's IDMC for Financial Services is designed to help the financial sector embrace the power of cloud and AI to transform how they deliver digital-first customer experiences, innovate, and modernize to stay competitive," said Peter Ku, chief financial strategist at Informatica.

Informatica's IDMC for Healthcare and Life Sciences offers cloud-native capabilities to help organizations deliver highly personalized omnichannel experiences for patients and members, optimize supply chain and inventory, and build advanced analytics to drive positive healthcare outcomes for patients. It includes out-of-the box healthcare industry-specific accelerators and data quality rules that validate and standardize contact details for providers, patients and payors.

"IDMC for Healthcare and Life Sciences addresses the unique challenges the industry faces with data siloes and unstructured data," said Richard Cramer, chief healthcare strategist at Informatica. "With IDMC, healthcare organizations can now create a central repository of trusted data on a single, end-to-end, cloud-first platform that they can easily access, manage and analyze to make smarter decisions in real-time."

Informatica's new Data Loader for Google BigQuery is a cloud data management offering to help companies ingest data from multiple source connectors to their Google BigQuery cloud data warehouse.

"Expanding our strategic partnership with Google Cloud, beyond enterprise cloud data management to offer fast, no cost data loading to all Google customers represents a new chapter in our partnership and brings the power of IDMC to everyone," said Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer of Informatica. "With the launch of Informatica's Data Loader for Google BigQuery, we are enabling every organization to put the power of their data in the hands of business users so they can move from data ingestion to insights at a speed never before possible."

Informatica's new SaaS version of its Master Data Management (MDM) on Microsoft Azure. will enable joint customers to combine and rationalize hundreds of data sources into a single version of truth.

In addition, Informatica is also launching end-to-end data governance capabilities from source to Microsoft Power BI with its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) on Azure. Informatica's new scanning capabilities, developed with Microsoft's Power BI team, enable Informatica to provide a complete view of data governance.

"Customers today want to analyze every aspect of their business to optimize and drive better outcomes, ranging from customers, suppliers, products to industry-specific aspects such as patients or providers," said Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica. "With Informatica's SaaS MDM on Microsoft Azure, the sky is the limit, as Informatica can master data for every business domain and do so rapidly with a software-as-a-service ease of use and rapid data onboarding powered by CLAIRE, our AI engine."

Informatica also used the event to introduce INFACore, an open, extensible, and embeddable intelligent headless data management integrated development environment for complex data pipelines; Informatica ModelServe, a service to operationalize varied ML models that can be deployed in Informatica's data pipelines; Informatica's API Center to help users create seamless digital experiences, products, and services; Intelligent Multidomain Master Data Applications, including Supplier 360 for management of suppliers and contacts and Product 360 for product data; and Predictive Data Intelligence.

"Informatica's cloud-first, cloud-native product portfolio is fueled by customer-centric innovation," Ghai concluded. "With the product innovations we are announcing at Informatica World this year, we are bringing the power of data into the hands of all users across the organization so they can be empowered to drive positive business outcomes."