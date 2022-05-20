Qualtrics Launches Community Pulse for Government
Qualtrics has introduced Community Pulse for state and local governments to use technology to understand and respond to their constituents.
Community Pulse provides a solution for gathering and acting on resident feedback.
"Residents have opinions about the government programs that affect them," said Sydney Heimbrock, chief industry advisor for government at Qualtrics, in a statement. "Gathering a wide range of community input and directing resources to the activities that meet real needs helps build a healthy feedback and action loop."
Community Pulse is a 27-item question set built by government industry experts and XM scientists. It includes a pre-configured dashboard to display metrics that matter to government agencies. With six pre-designed views (Executive Summary; Community Needs Analysis; Satisfaction with Public Services; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging; Text Topic Analysis; and Respondent Demographics)the Community Pulse dashboard delivers insights in real-time.
For government agencies undertaking strategic planning, the solution helps them model how the resident experience might vary depending on location, age, ethnicity, and other key demographics.
Kent County, Mich., and the City of Kitchener in Ontario, Canada, are among the more than 350 state, provincial, and local government organizations and 90 federal offices partnering with Qualtrics to improve the community experience.
"One of the important lessons we learned through the pandemic was that the way we communicate with one constituency is not always successful for everyone," said Lori Latham, communications director for Kent County, in a statement. "It's taken time and intention, but we're reaching more people, our response rates are increasing, and our relationship with the community is improving. The key to building trust was what happened after pulsing: taking action based on resident recommendations and communicating back to the community so they feel heard."
"Engaging with the public is an important part of our service-first culture at the city," said Christine Baker, manager of customer experience for the City of Kitchener, in a statement. "Our feedback collection program allows us to hear directly from our customers after they've interacted with us to learn more about how we're doing and to better understand how they feel about our programs and services. The feedback we're collecting helps us to prioritize our work so we can make targeted improvements to enhance the customer experience."