UserZoom Acquires Testapic

UserZoom, a user experience insights category, has acquired Testapic, a user experience insights company in France, allowing UserZoom to expand its reach in Europe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're extremely excited to add Testapic to the UserZoom family. We view this as a natural partnership to address the growing need for quality user experience insights across Europe, enabling companies to deliver excellent personalized and digital experiences," said Alfonso de la Nuez, co-founder and co-CEO of UserZoom, in a statement. "This acquisition will boost our multilingual panel capabilities and cement our lead in Europe's largest economies with a partner that shares our values and domain expertise."

"We are excited to join forces with UserZoom to help companies test and measure product UX and leverage that insight to deliver the best possible digital experiences," said Nicolas Guirao, co-founder and CEO of Testapic, in a statement. "UserZoom's people-first company culture is aligned with ours, making this an easy decision, and we're eager to get started so we can best support one another and ultimately our customers."