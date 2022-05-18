Omnicom Launches Supply Chain IQ Score

Omnicom has launched the Supply Chain IQ Score, a supply-chain based media activation tool in partnership with Crisp, an open retail data platform.

Powered by Crisp, which pipes normalized data from more than 80 percent of the top U.S. retailers and distributors into the Omni open marketing orchestration platform, Supply Chain IQ Score gives media planners day-to-day visibility into inventory data at the physical store, digital shelf, and inventory-in-transit levels, enabling media investment to be shifted away from low-inventory products in real time.

Using the Supply Chain IQ Score, as soon as an inventory issue is revealed planners can leverage two years of sell-through and distribution data from Crisp to find an SKU in the brand portfolio that has high repeat purchase behavior, healthy inventory, and strong market basket correlation to the low-inventory item. Working within Omni, the team can determine how much spend needs to be redeployed to the alternate SKU to meet performance targets, and execute the new buy.