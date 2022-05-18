UiPath Integrates with Adobe Document and E-Signature Solutions
UiPath, an enterprise automation software company, has integrated its automation platform with digital document generation and e-signature capabilities from Adobe.
The integration involves Adobe Document Services and Adobe Acrobat Sign to help customers automate end-to-end document processes.
"Whether it's onboarding new hires, creating NDAs, or ordering standard equipment, employees and customers spend a lot of time repeating manual, paper-based processes. These tasks not only take too much time, but they also introduce inefficiency and risk into every step of the process," said Deepak Bharadwaj, vice president of product management at Adobe Document Cloud, in a statement. "In today's hybrid world, every department across an organization needs modern tools that accelerate document and e-signature workflows. And with UiPath and Adobe's integration, organizations will have easy access to the best digital document experiences that drive productivity and scale in a secure manner."
"Customers want a simple, affordable, and resilient solution without complex infrastructure and application changes. They also know that Adobe has been in the business of providing the best document tools and services for decades. We're here to help," said Param Kahlon, UiPath's chief product officer, in a statement. "As interest in accelerated document processes among organizations continues to grow, the UiPath integration with Adobe enables enterprise organizations to easily begin or continue their enterprise automation journey, successfully mature and scale their automation initiatives, and refocus their workforce on business transformation."
Related Articles
AirSlate Partners with UiPath
16 May 2022
Integration between airSlate and UiPath helps small businesses with digital transformation.