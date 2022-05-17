Invoca Launches Invoca for Multi-Location CX

Invoca, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams, has announced Invoca for Multi-Location CX, a conversation intelligence solution for multi-location and franchise companies that enables customer experience (CX), sales, and operations teams to improve caller experiences and conversion rates at each of their locations.

Invoca for Multi-Location CX provides a centralized solution to analyze, standardize, and optimize caller experiences and call handling performance at every location. It combines AI-powered speech analytics, automated call scoring, intelligent call routing, and conversational IVR capabilities to enable multi-location and franchise companies to do the following:

Centrally measure call handling with real-time and historical reports on call volume, missed calls, and conversion rates across all locations. Invoca reports can be filtered by region, state, city, or individual location, and managers can drill into specific calls to review recordings and transcripts and automatically share the key findings with stakeholders.

Improve conversion rates at every location with details into caller intent and conversation outcome and scoring agent call handling for adherence to talk tracks and best practices. Sales and CX leaders can manage and add comments directly in call transcripts to coach locations on how to improve call handling performance and conversion rates.

Reduce missed calls by routing callers to the best available locations or agents based on their intent, their location, or the day and time of their call. Calls can be forwarded to a list of numbers simultaneously, sequentially, or via round-robin until someone answers. Businesses can also use conversational IVRs from Invoca to automatically qualify callers or assist them when locations are closed or busy.

Tap into the voice of the customer with a searchable database of every call made to every business location, including recordings and transcripts, for insights into caller trends, sentiment, decision making, and competitor comparisons.