SMG Launches Dynamic Assistance

Service Management Group (SMG), a customer and employee experience management solutions provider, has launched a dynamic assistance capability that leverages integrations with guided selling and personalization solution provider Conversity and conversational artificial intelligence technology provider Creative Virtual.

The solution helps companies identify and address friction points, provide in-the-moment issue resolution, and increase conversion rates. It features dynamic guided selling flows to help visitors locate products and logic-based chat assistance to provide critical in-the-moment support.

SMG's digital experience offering helps companies capture solicited and unsolicited feedback across digital touchpoints, engage customers within the feedback channel, and provide real-time service recovery.