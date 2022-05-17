Pega Partners with Celebrus to Launch Always-On Insights

Pegasystems today introduced Always-On Insights, combining Pega Customer Decision Hub with Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP).

Always-On Insights brings together Pega's artificial intelligence-driven engagement engine to optimize each interaction with Celebrus' CDP that captures and collects compliant first-party customer data in real time across digital channels.

With Always-On Insights, companies can eliminate their dependence on third-party cookies while leveraging contextual first-party data to jumpstart customer engagement with the following features:

Real-time identity and context – Celebrus captures consent-based first-party data from digital signals as consumers navigate across companies' owned digital properties, such as websites or mobile apps. These signals, such as browsing behavior or mobile activity, provide context around propensities, intent, and emotional states as they happen. This is backed by a true first-party Identity Graph.

Instant outreach recommendations – Next, the combined solution immediately distills the streaming data and transforms it into insights that fuel Pega's AI-powered decision engine. These insights can trigger an outbound engagement with customers in real time.

Integration of owned and paid channels – Once the right next-best action is calculated, companies can deliver hyper-personalized messages to customers through any connected channel, such as a website, mobile app, email, contact center, or advertising platforms.