Pega Partners with Celebrus to Launch Always-On Insights
Pegasystems today introduced Always-On Insights, combining Pega Customer Decision Hub with Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP).
Always-On Insights brings together Pega's artificial intelligence-driven engagement engine to optimize each interaction with Celebrus' CDP that captures and collects compliant first-party customer data in real time across digital channels.
With Always-On Insights, companies can eliminate their dependence on third-party cookies while leveraging contextual first-party data to jumpstart customer engagement with the following features:
- Real-time identity and context – Celebrus captures consent-based first-party data from digital signals as consumers navigate across companies' owned digital properties, such as websites or mobile apps. These signals, such as browsing behavior or mobile activity, provide context around propensities, intent, and emotional states as they happen. This is backed by a true first-party Identity Graph.
- Instant outreach recommendations – Next, the combined solution immediately distills the streaming data and transforms it into insights that fuel Pega's AI-powered decision engine. These insights can trigger an outbound engagement with customers in real time.
- Integration of owned and paid channels – Once the right next-best action is calculated, companies can deliver hyper-personalized messages to customers through any connected channel, such as a website, mobile app, email, contact center, or advertising platforms.
"The volume, velocity, and variety of streaming event data presents an opportunity for organizations, yet many still have difficulty hyper-personalizing engagement and operationalizing relevant customer outreach," said Rob Walker, general manager of one-to-one customer engagement at Pega, in a statement. "Combined with the looming threat of third-party data deprecation, many brands are at a loss for how to use customer information for more effective interactions. Always-On Insights helps brands easily capture and curate first-party data sources and immediately put those insights to work, increasing the relevance of customer engagements to drive top-line growth while optimizing efficiency to secure bottom-line profitability."
"To remain competitive, brands need the ability to drive relevant decisions via any channel across the entire customer journey," said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus, in a statement. "If they don't, they risk alienating and frustrating customers. Pega and Celebrus are bringing a unique solution to the market, leveraging real-time customer data and identity solutions to recommend outreach specific to individual customers' needs, resulting in more effective, targeted interactions that drive results."