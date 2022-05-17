tvScientific Partners with Adjust for CTV Integration
Connected TV performance advertising platform provider tvScientific is partnering with Adjust, a mobile marketing analytics platform provider for CTV measurement, to help mobile app marketers accelerate growth through the integration of CTV into omnichannel strategies.
tvScientific's self-managed platform gathers large amounts of granular first- and third-party data onto one platform, helping marketers target and assess their highest-quality users from impression to post-install events. Leveraging tvScientific's deterministic ID technology with Adjust's attribution data, mobile marketers can now attribute cross-device, with full, holistic visibility into CTV impressions and installs. Marketers can then analyze performance of their campaigns inside Adjust.
"We believe CTV represents the largest growth opportunity for app marketers. This partnership is designed to unlock that potential by providing unprecedented control, flexibility of media buying strategies, and transparency at every point in the customer journey," said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific, in a statement. "Through tvScientific's end-to-end solution, app marketers will be able to optimize omnichannel strategies and accelerate campaign performance."
Mobile marketers can target across 15,000 unique audience segments, including age, gender, interests, and behavioral habits, or via pre-built audiences and optimize their performance through campaign controls, data transparency down to log level, and automated optimization. Marketers will be able to increase campaign optimization and validation of ROI through Adjust's ability to unify all marketing channels onto one platform. Additionally, marketers will have adjusted insight into walled gardens through tvScientific's always-on incrementality testing.
"We are thrilled to partner with tvScientific to deliver comprehensive CTV measurement for mobile app marketers in a reliable, transparent, and scalable way," said Gijsbert Pols, director of connected TV and new channels at Adjust, in a statement. "As viewers take on an increasingly more active role in their content consumption, it's paramount for marketers to measure success across screens against their set KPIs for increased optimization of campaign performance."
