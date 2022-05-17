NielsenIQ Launches Activate, a Retail Media Solution

NielsenIQ, a global information services company, has launched NielsenIQ Activate; a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that enables retailers to accelerate revenue opportunities through retail media and comprehensive customer insights that activate shoppers with personalized promotional offers.

NielsenIQ Activate is comprised of dedicated applications for hyper-targeted audience building, offer and ads management, and end-to-end measurement. This SaaS tool, part of the NielsenIQ Connect platform, will allow retailers to monetize their retail media assets across physical and digital channels. Additionally, retailers will be able to inform their suppliers with insights to command their customers' attention, act on those insights, and measure the ROI of their activities across all channels.

"We are devoted to continuing our legacy by defining the next century of consumer and retail measurement," said Xavier Facon, global head of retail media at NielsenIQ, in a statement. "NielsenIQ Activate brings together the ability to achieve a granular view of customers across all channels and gather insights into the risks and opportunities for advertisements into a single platform. This will easily allow retailers to launch campaigns based on predictive audience building and collect measurements on the impact of ads across all channels while aligning with brand partners."

NielsenIQ Activate helps retailers take retail media in-house and integrate it into their individual ecosystems. Additionally, retailers will be able to build personas and precise audiences across thousands of customer attributes; gain out-of-the-box customer-centric omnichannel insights; decrease the time to launch and measure personalized customer engagements in real time across owned and external media; and align with brands on customer needs to maximize data and media monetization.

NielsenIQ Activate combines capabilities from the recent acquisitions of Precima and CiValue.