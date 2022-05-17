CXera Integrates with Slack
CXera, a firm focused on creating microsites that enable customer success, has released a Slack integration. From a Slack channel, users can create experience microsites in minutes via purpose-built templates designed for customer onboarding and renewals, new product launch events, problem resolution, and other use cases.
Users also receive detailed analytics to understand each customer's microsite behavior through a stream of activities that focus on customer adoption, retention, and ongoing success, all within Slack.
"Slack is a search-first environment that enables reuse and collaboration across the organization. CXera extends this approach with customer-facing microsites that serve as a presentation layer with features to improve the customer experience," said Mark Tasseel, chief technology officer of CXera, in a statement. "CXera for Slack is a great way to further enhance the value of the Slack digital-first ecosystem, even with external partners and customers on shared channels."