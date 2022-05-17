CXera Integrates with Slack

CXera, a firm focused on creating microsites that enable customer success, has released a Slack integration. From a Slack channel, users can create experience microsites in minutes via purpose-built templates designed for customer onboarding and renewals, new product launch events, problem resolution, and other use cases.

Users also receive detailed analytics to understand each customer's microsite behavior through a stream of activities that focus on customer adoption, retention, and ongoing success, all within Slack.