Affiliate Marketing to Be a $36.9 Billion Market by 2030

Market research firm Astute Analytica foresees a tremendous growth in revenue for the global affiliate marketing platform market, up from $19.2 billion in 2021 to $36.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 7.7 percent.

Affiliate marketing can be done using dedicated stand-alone software or third-party intermediaries promoting products or services on blogs, social media platforms, or websites. The affiliate marketing platform market is gaining popularity among small companies and publishers because it is easy to operate and involves a small investment, the firm concluded in the report.

The market includes onboarding, tracking and reporting sales and clicks, managing referrals, optimizing site traffic, and paying commissions. Some of the models used include cost-per-click, cost-per-action, and cost-per-sale, a segment that is estimated to capture the largest market share and highest CAGR, the firm found.

By application, the virtual products segment dominated the affiliate marketing software market in 2021 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, the reserach found.

The retail and e-commerce industries held the largest market share in 2021 and are anticipated to project the highest CAGR due to the increase in number of online buyers. Also, based on channel, the the direct sale segment had the highest market share 2021 and is expected to project the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

At the same time, though, affiliate fraud, such as cookie stuffing, attribution fraud (app installs), typo squatting, and stolen data for generating leads, will continue to hold back the affiliate marketing platform market.

Some of the key players operating in the global affiliate marketing platform market include Admitad, Affiliatly, Alibaba, Amazon, AWIN, Bluehost, CJ Affiliate, ClickBank, Converting Team, CrakRevenue, eBay, Everflow, iDev Affiliate, Leaddyno, Leadpages, Omnistar Affiliate, Post Affiliate Pro, ReferralCandy, Refersion, ShareASale, Shopify, Studiopress, and Tradedoubler, according to Astute Analytica.