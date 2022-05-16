MiaRec Launches Customer Sentiment Analysis

MiaRec, a provider of workforce and customer engagement solutions, has added Customer Sentiment Analysis to its interaction recording and customer engagement platform.

MiaRec's Customer Sentiment Analysis scores speech based on positive and negative language detected within the call. As a part of MiaRec's speech analytics applications, the sentiment score gives organizations an overview of a call's language while a unique color-coding system illuminates call transcripts to show sentiment events.