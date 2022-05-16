MiaRec Launches Customer Sentiment Analysis
MiaRec, a provider of workforce and customer engagement solutions, has added Customer Sentiment Analysis to its interaction recording and customer engagement platform.
MiaRec's Customer Sentiment Analysis scores speech based on positive and negative language detected within the call. As a part of MiaRec's speech analytics applications, the sentiment score gives organizations an overview of a call's language while a unique color-coding system illuminates call transcripts to show sentiment events.
"This additional ability marks a real leap forward for MiaRec and actionable speech analytics overall," Gennadiy Bezko, MiaRec's CEO, said in a statement. "For too long, call center managers have had to rely on unreliable surveys to get a sense of how their customers feel about them. The MiaRec platform can now provide meaningful sentiment scores for 100 percent of companies' recorded interactions.
"The trouble many users have with speech analytics is they lack the confidence to act on the data they receive. We believe this is because the analysis is disassembled and doesn't resemble data in a format that people are used to," Bezko added. "The MiaRec platform is uniquely built to model its findings back to the user in as human a way as possible. Giving an administrator a feel for how a call went is one of the human functions of our sentiment analysis component."