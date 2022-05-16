Smarsh to Acquire TeleMessage
Smarsh, a provider of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions, will acquire TeleMessage, a provider of mobile messaging and voice capture and archiving. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With this acquisition, Smarsh will combine mobile carrier partnerships and extend its ability to store and monitor company communications on the latest consumer applications, such as WhatsApp, WeChat, Telegram, Signal, and other popular mobile messaging apps.
"Now more than ever, regulated companies everywhere have to have a trusted solution that can allow their regulated employees use any mobile chat or mobile communication channel, while remaining compliant," said Guy Levit, CEO of TeleMessage, in a statement. "We're delighted to be a part of Smarsh now and to deliver solutions that help firms around the globe improve efficiency, reach, and customer engagements by enabling mobile communications while protecting their company's bottom line and reputation."