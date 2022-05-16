Smarsh to Acquire TeleMessage

Smarsh, a provider of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions, will acquire TeleMessage, a provider of mobile messaging and voice capture and archiving. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, Smarsh will combine mobile carrier partnerships and extend its ability to store and monitor company communications on the latest consumer applications, such as WhatsApp, WeChat, Telegram, Signal, and other popular mobile messaging apps.