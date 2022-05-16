AirSlate Partners with UiPath

UiPath, an enterprise automation software company, and airSlate, a workflow automation company, today announced a partnership to empower individuals and small businesses to digitally transform their organizations.

The partnership has resulted in an integration between airSlate and UiPath that enables customers to add automated document workflows into their UiPath processes. With it, users can do the following:

Generate documents and forms with data provided by UiPath as well as many other systems;

Send documents through the automated workflows for approval and signing;

Collect data and bring it back to UiPath.