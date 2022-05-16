AirSlate Partners with UiPath
UiPath, an enterprise automation software company, and airSlate, a workflow automation company, today announced a partnership to empower individuals and small businesses to digitally transform their organizations.
The partnership has resulted in an integration between airSlate and UiPath that enables customers to add automated document workflows into their UiPath processes. With it, users can do the following:
- Generate documents and forms with data provided by UiPath as well as many other systems;
- Send documents through the automated workflows for approval and signing;
- Collect data and bring it back to UiPath.
"Small businesses are the backbone of the global economy. airSlate's impressive and efficient marketing model can rapidly attract global businesses worldwide. Through our collaboration, we will be able to enhance the automation potential for fast-growing businesses, providing capabilities that can help smaller companies become large, more successful enterprises faster," said Dhruv Asher, UiPath's senior vice president for alliances and business development, in a statement.
"Now more than ever, we see huge demand from organizations of all sizes that need the agility and efficiency of the no-code airSlate platform to drive their business. This partnership with UiPath affirms the vision behind airSlate while exposing our solution to a broader enterprise market. The no-code revolution is only beginning, and partnerships like this will help power our team to innovate even more quickly, providing seamless business automation and best-in-class functionality for our customers," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO of airSlate, in a statement.
Airslate Integrates SignNow with Microsoft Business Apps
09 Mar 2021
Airslate's signNow e-signature app can now be accessed through Microsoft Dynamics, Teams, and Power Automate.
AirSlate Integrates with Microsoft SharePoint
20 Apr 2021
AirSlate users can now launch workflow automations that sync data within SharePoint.
airSlate and QorusDocs Partner
27 Apr 2021
airSlate's eSignature solution signNow will expand QorusDocs' proposal management capabilities.
AirSlate Integrates with Procore
11 May 2021
airSlate has partnered with Procore to bring electronic signature to the construction industry.
airSlate Partners with TechSoup
02 Sep 2021
airSlate's partnership with TechSoup will bring the signNow electronic signature software to 1.6 million nonprofits.
AirSlate Launches signNow API
09 Mar 2022
AirSlate's signNow API lets businesses integrate e-signature features into any application.
UiPath Integrates with Adobe Document and E-Signature Solutions
18 May 2022
UiPath's integration involves Adobe Document Services and Adobe Acrobat Sign.