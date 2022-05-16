-->
  • May 16, 2022

AirSlate Partners with UiPath

UiPath, an enterprise automation software company, and airSlate, a workflow automation company, today announced a partnership to empower individuals and small businesses to digitally transform their organizations.

The partnership has resulted in an integration between airSlate and UiPath that enables customers to add automated document workflows into their UiPath processes. With it, users can do the following:

  • Generate documents and forms with data provided by UiPath as well as many other systems;
  • Send documents through the automated workflows for approval and signing;
  • Collect data and bring it back to UiPath.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the global economy. airSlate's impressive and efficient marketing model can rapidly attract global businesses worldwide. Through our collaboration, we will be able to enhance the automation potential for fast-growing businesses, providing capabilities that can help smaller companies become large, more successful enterprises faster," said Dhruv Asher, UiPath's senior vice president for alliances and business development, in a statement.

"Now more than ever, we see huge demand from organizations of all sizes that need the agility and efficiency of the no-code airSlate platform to drive their business. This partnership with UiPath affirms the vision behind airSlate while exposing our solution to a broader enterprise market. The no-code revolution is only beginning, and partnerships like this will help power our team to innovate even more quickly, providing seamless business automation and best-in-class functionality for our customers," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO of airSlate, in a statement.

