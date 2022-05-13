Twilio Partners with Carahsoft

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, has partnered with Carahsoft Technology, which has added Twilio's solutions to its GSA schedule, making the company's communications solutions widely available to government agencies through Carahsoft and its resellers.

"We recognize the importance of expanding the reach of Twilio solutions to all public-sector markets and are pleased that our partnership with Carahsoft ensures this broader market access," said Debbie Wishart, vice president of North America public sector at Twilio, in a statement. "With our products on this GSA Schedule 70 contract, Twilio reinforces its commitment to providing local, state, and federal governments with the digital tools necessary to modernize how they serve citizens."

"We are excited to add Twilio to our GSA Schedule and continue to offer top-level solutions to the public sector," said Bethany Blackwell, sales director who leads the Twilio team at Carahsoft, in a statement. "Through this addition, Twilio and our reseller partners provide customers with efficient tools to control communication workflows and enhance the citizen experience."