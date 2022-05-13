Reveal Mobile Launches the Mira Console for Out-of-Home Measurement

Reveal Mobile, a location intelligence and geofencing marketing software company, has launched the Mira Console, a self-service platform for out-of-home (OOH) campaign measurement.

The Mira Console delivers measurement reports for traditional, digital, place-based, programmatic, and moving OOH ad campaigns. It measures in-store, mobile app, and online actions that consumers take after being exposed to OOH ads.

"This new OOH measurement platform is the latest innovation coming out of Reveal Mobile and Mira having joined forces to democratize attribution," said Jon Frangakis, chief commercial officer of Reveal Mobile, in a statement. "The Mira Console cements Reveal Mobile's position as the only SaaS provider for measuring all types of OOH ad exposure and all conversion environments."

With the Mira Console, users can see all campaigns associated with an advertiser to get a quick view of what has completed, what's in progress, and what has been delivered. Each campaign can have multiple measurement reports associated with it. Users can choose from multiple types of reports across exposure and conversion environments and share results with clients by downloading PDF versions of fully annotated reports.

The Mira Console was developed with Lyft, which became a Reveal Mobile customer in October and served as a design partner.

One of the first customers to adopt the new platform is Adomni, a programmatic out-of-home specialist.