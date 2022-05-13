DataHawk Launches DataHawk Connections

DataHawk, an e-commerce data and insights software company, has launched DataHawk Connections, which allows users to collect, aggregate, and sync their Amazon and Walmart business data to Google Sheets, business intelligence solutions such as Microsoft Power BI and Tableau, or to cloud warehouses.

DataHawk Connections automatically aggregates and updates data daily.

DataHawk Connections for Google Sheets comes with a set of pre-built dashboards or templates that cover search, content, advertising, and finance.