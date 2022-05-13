DataHawk Launches DataHawk Connections
DataHawk, an e-commerce data and insights software company, has launched DataHawk Connections, which allows users to collect, aggregate, and sync their Amazon and Walmart business data to Google Sheets, business intelligence solutions such as Microsoft Power BI and Tableau, or to cloud warehouses.
DataHawk Connections automatically aggregates and updates data daily.
DataHawk Connections for Google Sheets comes with a set of pre-built dashboards or templates that cover search, content, advertising, and finance.
"You can't improve what you can't measure, and you can't be wasting dozens of hours a week on data collection while not even doing it exhaustively. DataHawk Connections allows brands to put their e-commerce data collection on auto-pilot, saving valuable time and unlocking advanced visualization and reporting capabilities which ultimately turn data into insights, helping increase revenues and margins," said Othmane Sghir, CEO and co-founder of DataHawk, in a statement.