Searchspring Introduces Personalized Search & Merchandising

Searchspring, a provider of site search, merchandising, and personalization, has added Personalized Search & Merchandising to its suite of personalization products for e-commerce merchants.

Searchspring's Personalized Search & Merchandising helps merchants deliver tailored, highly relevant recommendations and improve new product discovery. It generates unique search results and category page recommendations based on customer behavior beginning at the earliest stages of the shopper journey.

With Personalized Search & Merchandising, merchants can recommend the following:

Products a shopper previously viewed;

Complementary products to the items already in their carts; and

Preferred categories or brands based on previous views and orders.