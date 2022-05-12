-->
  • May 12, 2022

Veryfi Adds Mobile Receipt Capture to Veryfi Lens

Veryfi has added enhanced mobile receipt capture capabilities in the latest release of Veryfi Lens.

Veryfi Lens can stitch long receipts into a single image for SKU-level data extraction to bring enhanced personalization and customer loyalty in their direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing campaigns and apps.

"Veryfi Lens is leading a new wave of innovative AI-based capabilities for mobile receipt capture in DTC use cases," said Ernest Semerda, co-founder and CEO of Veryfi, in a statement. "No more multiple pictures or clunky guides. Using Veryfi Lens our customers' users just glide the phone over a long receipt and it's done, all stitched."

Key capabilities include the following:

  • Native mobile device camera capture with AI-enhanced edge and receipt detection;
  • Scrolling receipt capture with real-time stitching and intelligent image corrections;
  • SKU extraction for all line items, across 39 languages and 85 currencies; and
  • Fraud prevention, with intelligent image analysis and detailed receipt data to identify doctored or duplicate receipts.

