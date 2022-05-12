Veryfi Adds Mobile Receipt Capture to Veryfi Lens

Veryfi has added enhanced mobile receipt capture capabilities in the latest release of Veryfi Lens.

Veryfi Lens can stitch long receipts into a single image for SKU-level data extraction to bring enhanced personalization and customer loyalty in their direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing campaigns and apps.

"Veryfi Lens is leading a new wave of innovative AI-based capabilities for mobile receipt capture in DTC use cases," said Ernest Semerda, co-founder and CEO of Veryfi, in a statement. "No more multiple pictures or clunky guides. Using Veryfi Lens our customers' users just glide the phone over a long receipt and it's done, all stitched."

Key capabilities include the following: