Veryfi Adds Mobile Receipt Capture to Veryfi Lens
Veryfi has added enhanced mobile receipt capture capabilities in the latest release of Veryfi Lens.
Veryfi Lens can stitch long receipts into a single image for SKU-level data extraction to bring enhanced personalization and customer loyalty in their direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing campaigns and apps.
"Veryfi Lens is leading a new wave of innovative AI-based capabilities for mobile receipt capture in DTC use cases," said Ernest Semerda, co-founder and CEO of Veryfi, in a statement. "No more multiple pictures or clunky guides. Using Veryfi Lens our customers' users just glide the phone over a long receipt and it's done, all stitched."
Key capabilities include the following:
- Native mobile device camera capture with AI-enhanced edge and receipt detection;
- Scrolling receipt capture with real-time stitching and intelligent image corrections;
- SKU extraction for all line items, across 39 languages and 85 currencies; and
- Fraud prevention, with intelligent image analysis and detailed receipt data to identify doctored or duplicate receipts.