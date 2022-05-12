Calix Adds Subscriber Quality of Experience (QoE) Score to Support Cloud
Calix has added a Subscriber Quality of Experience (QoE) Score, combining seven-day historical data with end-to-end subscriber network visibility, to its Support Cloud product for broadband service providers. The company is also including increased visibility into the subscriber mobile experience in the CommandIQ app, which is now integrated with Support Cloud and advanced network security application ProtectIQ to provide support agents with complete visibility to aid troubleshooting.
With the expanded historical data in Support Cloud, along with the latest updates to CommandIQ and ProtectIQ, BSPs can do the following:
- Analyze subscriber issues with an entire week's worth of historical data.
- Gain end-to-end visibility of the entire subscriber-facing network, from the access edge to the subscriber premises.
- Minimize support calls related to ransomware, viruses, and other vulnerabilities with network-level protection from ProtectIQ.
In addition, Support Cloud now includes Spanish language capabilities.
Forked Deer Connect, a BSP to communities in rural western Tennessee, is a Calix Support Cloud user.
"Support Cloud enabled us to grow a regional reputation for world-class, managed Wi-Fi paired with equally valuable customer support," said Brian Vaughn, vice president of operations at Forked Deer Connect, in a statement. "This level of support would not be possible without the end-to-end view of the subscriber experience Support Cloud offers, which instills confidence in our CSRs as they continue to resolve complex issues faster. Now with seven-day historical data in the Subscriber QoE Score, we will be able to more quickly identify and resolve issues, leading to at least 27 percent shorter call handling times, taking subscriber satisfaction to the next level."
Related Articles
Calix Redesigns CommandIQ
10 Mar 2021
Calix CommandIQ helps communication service providers interact with subscribers.
Calix Launches Mobile Support Cloud for Field Technicians
20 Aug 2021
Calix Support Cloud's new mobile capabilities automatically adapt to field technicians' mobile devices to provide visibility and real-time insights into subscriber networks.
Calix Support Cloud Integrates with NISC's Trouble Management Platform
11 Feb 2022
The integration of Calix Support Cloud and NISC's iVue gives customer support agents quicker access to customer information.