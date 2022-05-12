Calix Adds Subscriber Quality of Experience (QoE) Score to Support Cloud

Calix has added a Subscriber Quality of Experience (QoE) Score, combining seven-day historical data with end-to-end subscriber network visibility, to its Support Cloud product for broadband service providers. The company is also including increased visibility into the subscriber mobile experience in the CommandIQ app, which is now integrated with Support Cloud and advanced network security application ProtectIQ to provide support agents with complete visibility to aid troubleshooting.

With the expanded historical data in Support Cloud, along with the latest updates to CommandIQ and ProtectIQ, BSPs can do the following:

Analyze subscriber issues with an entire week's worth of historical data.

Gain end-to-end visibility of the entire subscriber-facing network, from the access edge to the subscriber premises.

Minimize support calls related to ransomware, viruses, and other vulnerabilities with network-level protection from ProtectIQ.

In addition, Support Cloud now includes Spanish language capabilities.

Forked Deer Connect, a BSP to communities in rural western Tennessee, is a Calix Support Cloud user.