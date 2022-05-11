Zendesk Launches Conversational CRM and Employee Experience Solutions

Zendesk today at its Relate user conference unveiled solutions that put conversations at the center of CRM and an employee experience offering to help companies transform internal operations for hybrid work experiences.

"The last few years have made it obvious that digital is the front door, convenience is paramount and relationships are anchored in conversations," said Mikkel Svane, CEO and founder of Zendesk, in a statement. "Zendesk is helping businesses embrace this new generation of conversational customer relationship management and turn customer service into an engine for growth."

Zendesk's approach to Conversational CRM connects and integrates front- and back-office functions and provides the following:

Conversational automation with more sophisticated bots that enable businesses to expand automation to messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, build and train custom bots to address common issues, and match customer questions coming in from the front office to the right answers informed with third-party data.

Omnichannel routing that lets businesses adapt to changing conditions, staff support teams appropriately, and make changes based on customer demand in real time. Teams can ensure conversations get automatically routed to the right agent, on any channel, and closely monitor performance.

Conversational Data Orchestration that lets businesses create customer conversations at scale by connecting processes, event data, and custom logic.

Analytics to provide smarter sales and service. Custom reporting allows teams to manage high volume and analyze historical trends to provide better staffing across channels.

Conversational channels in Zendesk Sell, starting with WhatsApp.

Zendesk's employee experience offering brings together the Zendesk Suite, with additional capabilities like integrated self service, case management, and Zendesk professional services. It provides the following:

A single source of truth for human resources, finance, operations, IT, and other support teams;

A way to remove repetition, friction, and unnecessary administrative processes as employees access critical information, resources, and services; and

The insights to understand trends and emerging issues.

Zendesk's Conversational CRM experience and employee experience offering are powered by the Sunshine Platform, which helps companies customize Zendesk using apps, tools, and pre-built capabilities that fit their systems.