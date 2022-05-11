RD&X Network Launches ReBid

RD&X Network has launched ReBid, a unified marketing and advertising AI automation platform.

ReBid uses proprietary artificial intelligence-based algorithms to simplify digital marketing. ReBid has unified workflows, data harmonization and real-time automated reporting.

"ReBid unifies, simplifies and scales every client's digital marketing and advertising efforts and also saves real dollars in the process while having significant impact on [return on ad spend] uptick. Our AI led cookieless approach and clear focus on 1st party data enrichment allows brands and marketers to build a single view of their customers as they future proof their digital marketing," said Rajiv Dingra, founder and CEO of RD&X Network, in a statement.