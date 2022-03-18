Newfold Digital Acquires YITH
Newfold Digital, a web and commerce technology provider, has acquired YITH, an independent seller and developer of WooCommerce plugins and themes for WordPress. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
With nearly 2.3 million active installs and more than 100 plugins, YITH enables customers to build and grow online WooCommerce stores. WooCommerce is an open-source e-commerce software, powering 22 percent of the top 1 million e-commerce sites in the world.
"For businesses everywhere, e-commerce has become a necessity to compete in today's marketplace. Our nearly 7 million customers not only need online storefronts but advanced features to support their specific niches, from advanced product catalog functionality to gift card solutions," said Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Newfold Digital, in a statement. "YITH's impressive library of reliable WooCommerce plugins will help support our customers with their 2022 e-commerce resolutions."
"Newfold Digital is a leader in WordPress and WooCommerce, and we are excited to join their growing business," said Nando Pappalardo, CEO of YITH, in a statement. "Our mission to support online sellers across the globe will continue under Newfold's leadership and will drive new innovation to match consumer behavior changes. As YITH joins Newfold Digital, we will continue to maintain the plugin library and deliver on our promise of reliability as we have for years."