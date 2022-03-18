Newfold Digital Acquires YITH

Newfold Digital, a web and commerce technology provider, has acquired YITH, an independent seller and developer of WooCommerce plugins and themes for WordPress. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With nearly 2.3 million active installs and more than 100 plugins, YITH enables customers to build and grow online WooCommerce stores. WooCommerce is an open-source e-commerce software, powering 22 percent of the top 1 million e-commerce sites in the world.