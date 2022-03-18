Infobip Integrates SMS and WhatsApp Notifications into Adobe Commerce

Cloud communications company Infobip has introduced SMS and WhatsApp messaging for Adobe Commerce, making it possible to connect with customers over their preferred channels at key points of the purchase journey.

Infobip is an Accelerate Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. The addition of these popular channels will enable Adobe Commerce merchants to offer customers connected digital experiences and analytics and benefit from the scale of Infobip’s more than 700 direct carrier relationships.

The new Infobip SMS and WhatsApp Notification allows sellers to automatically send contextual alerts in real time, relating to things like stock levels, personalized special offers, and order tracking. The channels can also be used to communicate abandoned carts and stock replenishment.