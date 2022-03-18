Infobip Integrates SMS and WhatsApp Notifications into Adobe Commerce
Cloud communications company Infobip has introduced SMS and WhatsApp messaging for Adobe Commerce, making it possible to connect with customers over their preferred channels at key points of the purchase journey.
Infobip is an Accelerate Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. The addition of these popular channels will enable Adobe Commerce merchants to offer customers connected digital experiences and analytics and benefit from the scale of Infobip’s more than 700 direct carrier relationships.
The new Infobip SMS and WhatsApp Notification allows sellers to automatically send contextual alerts in real time, relating to things like stock levels, personalized special offers, and order tracking. The channels can also be used to communicate abandoned carts and stock replenishment.
"There has been a drastic change in consumer behavior since the start of 2020 that includes a greater need for convenience-based shopping and wider acceptance of different communications channels. We're thrilled to expand our stack of cloud-based communication solutions that will help clients in the Adobe marketplace offer differentiated experience to their customers in what is a fiercely competitive trading environment," Veselin Vukovic, vice president of strategic partnerships at Infobip, said in a statement. "With this new SMS and WhatsApp Notifications integration with Adobe Commerce, in addition to our current SMS connection with Adobe Campaign, we will continue to build on our existing Adobe relationship and look forward to bringing more value through future innovation and collaboration."