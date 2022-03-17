Qualtrics Launches Digital Experience Metrics

Qualtrics is launching Digital Experience Metrics (DX Metrics), a framework to measure how customer's digital experiences across organizations' websites, mobile apps, digital marketing, and social channels impact how much they spend.

DX Metrics, built into Qualtrics CustomerXM, includes a set of questions that measure three key aspects of any digital experience: emotion (measured by customer satisfaction), effort (measured by how easy or difficult was it to complete a task) and success (measured by task completion).

This validated approach to measuring the three core aspects of the digital experience helps companies benchmark and compare their metrics against similar organizations in their industries. It also includes dashboard templates and recommendations to help marketing and product leaders understand how certain factors, such as the account creation process or web checkout user experience improvements, impact customer sentiment and which actions they can take to improve each factor.

DX Metrics helps user understand the key drivers behind their metrics and combine this data with customer feedback across support conversations, chat, social media posts, and other unstructured channels from XM Discover to create competitive advantages.

The data gathered in DX Metrics and digital XM solutions flows into Qualtrics Experience ID, a single, unified view of customer preferences. With more than 5 billion Experience IDs on the Qualtrics XM Platform, organizations can benchmark their performance against their peers and get a 360-degree view of each customer's expectations and interactions.