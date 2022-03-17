Ironclad Launches Connect for Contracts

Ironclad, a digital contracting platform provider, today launched Ironclad Connect;for collaborating with contract counterparties in a single, secure, neutral location.

Ironclad Connect lets customers extend Ironclad's functionality to their counterparties. Connect creates a centralized view of activity for both parties with comments, task assignments, track changes, and reference documentation. While in beta, teams using Connect accelerated contract completion times by up to 43, according to the company.

"Contract negotiation has always been a convoluted process, primarily because traditional tools like Word and email fragment communication rather than centralize it," said Ironclad Senior Vice President of Product Steven Yan in a statement. "Ironclad Connect allows teams to share Ironclad's powerful functionality with their counterparties in order to collaborate more effectively. By baking collaboration directly into the contracting experience, Ironclad Connect helps teams and counterparties work with each other to reach common ground faster and more efficiently."

With Ironclad Connect, users can do the following:

Centralize all communications, activities, and documents in a clean timeline view for full context;

Send automated reminders, @mentions, and internal communications; and

Securely share drafts, supporting documentation, comments, and messages within internal teams and with counterparties.