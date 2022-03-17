-->
  • March 17, 2022

The Trade Desk Integrates with Adobe CDP

The Trade Desk, a demand-side advertising platform (DSP) provider, today announced an integration with the Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), enabling marketers to activate first-party data at scale across the open internet without relying on third-party cookies.

This new email-based activation will be available on all of The Trade Desk's media channels, including connected TV.

As a result of this integration, joint customers of The Trade Desk and Adobe will be able to activate first-party data, including registration data, and data based on other durable identifiers, for activation through email-based identifiers such as Unified ID 2.0. In addition, the integration will allow advertisers to bring granular data from The Trade Desk into Adobe Real-Time CDP to gain insights into how their campaigns perform.

"Advertisers are sitting on a robust amount of first-party data about their customers that is housed by their CDP partners," said Michelle Hulst, chief data officer of The Trade Desk, in a statement. "Adobe is a market leader in CDP for advertiser first-party data, and through this integration, our joint customers can become more data-driven and precise across all digital advertising campaigns. What's more, this move helps advertisers test new identity capabilities, such as Unified ID 2.0, as they get ready for a cookieless environment."

"Adobe Real-Time CDP empowers brands to use trusted first-party data to understand customer preferences and deliver personalized experiences at scale," said Klaasjan Tukker, senior director of product marketing at Adobe, in a statement. "We are thrilled to collaborate with The Trade Desk to enable our customers to securely activate their data for contextualized digital marketing so they can build meaningful brand awareness and loyalty."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research