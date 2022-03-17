The Trade Desk Integrates with Adobe CDP
The Trade Desk, a demand-side advertising platform (DSP) provider, today announced an integration with the Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), enabling marketers to activate first-party data at scale across the open internet without relying on third-party cookies.
This new email-based activation will be available on all of The Trade Desk's media channels, including connected TV.
As a result of this integration, joint customers of The Trade Desk and Adobe will be able to activate first-party data, including registration data, and data based on other durable identifiers, for activation through email-based identifiers such as Unified ID 2.0. In addition, the integration will allow advertisers to bring granular data from The Trade Desk into Adobe Real-Time CDP to gain insights into how their campaigns perform.
"Advertisers are sitting on a robust amount of first-party data about their customers that is housed by their CDP partners," said Michelle Hulst, chief data officer of The Trade Desk, in a statement. "Adobe is a market leader in CDP for advertiser first-party data, and through this integration, our joint customers can become more data-driven and precise across all digital advertising campaigns. What's more, this move helps advertisers test new identity capabilities, such as Unified ID 2.0, as they get ready for a cookieless environment."
"Adobe Real-Time CDP empowers brands to use trusted first-party data to understand customer preferences and deliver personalized experiences at scale," said Klaasjan Tukker, senior director of product marketing at Adobe, in a statement. "We are thrilled to collaborate with The Trade Desk to enable our customers to securely activate their data for contextualized digital marketing so they can build meaningful brand awareness and loyalty."