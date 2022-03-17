The Trade Desk Integrates with Adobe CDP

The Trade Desk, a demand-side advertising platform (DSP) provider, today announced an integration with the Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), enabling marketers to activate first-party data at scale across the open internet without relying on third-party cookies.

This new email-based activation will be available on all of The Trade Desk's media channels, including connected TV.

As a result of this integration, joint customers of The Trade Desk and Adobe will be able to activate first-party data, including registration data, and data based on other durable identifiers, for activation through email-based identifiers such as Unified ID 2.0. In addition, the integration will allow advertisers to bring granular data from The Trade Desk into Adobe Real-Time CDP to gain insights into how their campaigns perform.