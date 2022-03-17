Bluefin and Upwire Partner for Automated Payment and Customer Communications
Bluefin, a payments, encryption, and tokenization technologies provider, has partnered with communications company Upwire to provide Bluefin's PayConex gateway clients automated interactive voice response and text messaging payments and communications.
Through the Upwire platform, clients can use SMS and IVR for payments and collections, while empowering customers to access online and digital self-service resolutions.
Bluefin's PayConex payment gateway provides integrated and stand-alone face-to-face, mobile, unattended, MOTO and e-commerce payment processing with point-to-point encryption and tokenization of account data entered online. Additional features include 3D Secure (3DS) for e-commerce payments, anti-fraud scoring, chargeback management, account updater, and QuickBooks integration.
"We are excited to partner with Bluefin because they offer such a wide array of payment options to their customers, while having a keen focus on payment and data security," said Merv Grant, vice president of North America sales at Upwire, in a statement. "Unlike other communication platforms, Upwire primarily focuses on positive and frictionless communication outcomes. Our platform fits perfectly with this value proposition because it provides intelligent IVR and SMS automation that will allow Bluefin's clients to take advantage of PCI-compliant, best-in-breed cloud infrastructure to securely accept credit card and ACH payments via Upwire Pay and over the phone, without the need for any human interaction."
"Consumers today want more ease of use when making payments and receiving communications from their providers, which is why we knew it was important to offer our merchants this feature for their customers," said Greg Cornwell, chief revenue officer of Bluefin, in a statement. "The Upwire platform will enable our partners' and clients' customers to accept payments 24/7 and collect missed payments, all while lowering cart abandonment and reducing fraud. We are thrilled to partner with Upwire and bring the benefits of IVR and text payments and communications to PayConex users."
Related Articles
PAAY and Bluefin Partner on Remote Commerce Security
12 Nov 2020
Bluefin's and PAAY's combined solution includes 3-D Secure (3DS), encryption, and vaultless tokenization for protection of ecommerce payments and customer data.