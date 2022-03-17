Bluefin and Upwire Partner for Automated Payment and Customer Communications

Bluefin, a payments, encryption, and tokenization technologies provider, has partnered with communications company Upwire to provide Bluefin's PayConex gateway clients automated interactive voice response and text messaging payments and communications.

Through the Upwire platform, clients can use SMS and IVR for payments and collections, while empowering customers to access online and digital self-service resolutions.

Bluefin's PayConex payment gateway provides integrated and stand-alone face-to-face, mobile, unattended, MOTO and e-commerce payment processing with point-to-point encryption and tokenization of account data entered online. Additional features include 3D Secure (3DS) for e-commerce payments, anti-fraud scoring, chargeback management, account updater, and QuickBooks integration.