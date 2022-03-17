Upland Launches Kapost Spring '22 Release

Upland Software has launched the Spring '22 Release of its content operations product, Kapost.

The latest Kapost release helps marketing organizations manage complex content operations from one central location, .

The Kapost Spring '22 Release includes new functionality to enhance content processes with dynamic workflow capabilities and additional collaboration and access features, including the following:

Content Stages: These expanded capabilities allow content creators to build and customize workflows into modular stages. Content Stages also allows parallel workflows simultaneously.

Managed Access on Content: New permissions and control features enable Kapost admins to control who can view and edit individual pieces of content,

Idea Feedback Loop: Allows Kapost users to collaborate directly with non-licensed Idea submitters through Kapost email notifications.

Gallery and Studio Enhancements, Including bulk actions on tasks and deadlines, email approver attachments, and expanded Gallery field tags and custom field display.