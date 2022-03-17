Vidyard Integrates with Gong

Vidyard, provider of a video platform for businesses, has integrated with Gong, leveraging artificial intelligence to provide sales teams with greater visibility and automated insights into how their customers engage with personalized video messages and on-demand demo videos.

This new integration enables sales teams to bring video messaging data from Vidyard into their Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform for a view of customer-facing activities, behaviors, and engagement. It securely pushes viewer data from Vidyard into deal activity timelines, giving Gong users visibility into customer engagement with video messages and on-demand video contents. After recording and sending videos from Vidyard, reps can track how contacts on in-flight deals are engaging with their videos right inside Gong..