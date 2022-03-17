Vidyard Integrates with Gong
Vidyard, provider of a video platform for businesses, has integrated with Gong, leveraging artificial intelligence to provide sales teams with greater visibility and automated insights into how their customers engage with personalized video messages and on-demand demo videos.
This new integration enables sales teams to bring video messaging data from Vidyard into their Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform for a view of customer-facing activities, behaviors, and engagement. It securely pushes viewer data from Vidyard into deal activity timelines, giving Gong users visibility into customer engagement with video messages and on-demand video contents. After recording and sending videos from Vidyard, reps can track how contacts on in-flight deals are engaging with their videos right inside Gong..
"Gong customers can now easily adopt video messaging into their sales strategy," said Eilon Reshef, Gong's chief product officer, in a statement. "The Vidyard integration strengthens our platform for sales teams, providing a single source of truth where sales reps, managers, and others collaborate, streamline work, and get data-based advice on critical next steps."
"Gong is the premier revenue intelligence platform for analyzing customer-facing interactions across phone, email, web conferencing, and now video with the Vidyard integration," said Tyler Lessard, chief video strategist at Vidyard, in a statement. "Together, this powerful combination will help sales teams boost engagement with prospects and win more deals."
Atrium Integrates with Gong
13 Oct 2021
Atrium's integration with Gong brings alerting and analytics capabilities to automated sales rep coaching.
Mediafly Integrates with Slack and Gong
19 Oct 2021
Mediafly has integrated its sales enablement software with the Slack messaging platform and Gong's conversation intelligence platform.
Ambition Integrates with Gong
04 Nov 2021
Ambition's native Gong integration adds conversation and revenue intelligence to sales coaching.