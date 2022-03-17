Cloudinary Integrates with Akeneo

Cloudinary has integrated its Product Information Management (PIM) solution with Akeneo Product Experience Management (PXM).

With its automation and artificial intelligence capabilities, Cloudinary helps users optimize and customize their visual assets and manage them from a single source.

Key Connector features include the following:

"Retailers and e-commerce companies must continue to adapt their commerce strategy to reach more audiences across platforms and third party marketplaces, all while delivering a personalized and consistent online experience," said Gary Ballabio, vice president of technology partnerships at Cloudinary, in a statement. "Agility and flexibility are key to delivering these experiences today. Marrying Akeneo PIM with our award-winning media experience solutions, including our digital asset management (DAM), ensures the visual experience is flawless and impactful every time."

"We're thrilled to partner with Cloudinary in our shared vision of delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Scott Rogers, vice president of global channel and alliances at Akeneo, in a statement. "With this integration, we're enabling brands to deliver product experiences to more audiences and channels at scale."