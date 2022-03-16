Amperity Launches Profile Accelerator
Amperity, a customer data platform provider, today launched Amperity Profile Accelerator to help companies build marketing cloud activations from a single dataset. Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe, the first in the series, is available today.
Amperity Profile Accelerator lets companies access customer data in less time. Taking customer data from all sources, Amperity’s technology builds a single, unified profile of customers and then seamlessly infuses it into company marketing cloud solutions.
Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe allows companies to leverage Amperity's technology to build customer databases that conform to a variety of data formats and requirements across Adobe solutions. Specific Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe capabilities include the following:
- Frictionless ingestion of data from any source,;
- AI-powered identity resolution and unified customer profile creation;
- Intelligent customer attributes for instant usability of the data;
- Pre-configured database conforming to Adobe standards; and>
- Ready-to use customer profile integration into Adobe, coupled with flexibility to leverage Amperity's hundreds of other technology integrations.
"Our new Amperity Profile Accelerator is a key element of helping consumer brands make the most of customer data to enhance the investments they have already made in other tools,"; said Chris Jones, chief product officer of Amperity, in a statement. "As we continue to help the largest brands handle the most complex data, Amperity Profile Accelerator is another proofpoint that customer data should always be a strategic advantage and never a missed opportunity, no matter what marketing architecture is in place."
";Assembling and integrating a customer profile across a modern digital technology stack has never been more important," said Rob Fuller, managing director of customer data orchestration at Accenture, in a statement. "Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe is a critical key, so our clients have the most precise and actionable data at their fingertips and across their technology ecosystem to drive their customer-centric transformations."
"The combined Amperity and Adobe solution gives us powerful self-service and accessibility that directly translates into marketing ROI without additional IT investment," said Danielle Harvey, vice president of customer intelligence and media at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in a statement. "Easy integration of these products is an important part of realizing value across our MarTech stack and the ability to add sources and manage data directly ensures we can quickly and efficiently deliver an excellent guest experience."