Amperity Launches Profile Accelerator

Amperity, a customer data platform provider, today launched Amperity Profile Accelerator to help companies build marketing cloud activations from a single dataset. Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe, the first in the series, is available today.

Amperity Profile Accelerator lets companies access customer data in less time. Taking customer data from all sources, Amperity’s technology builds a single, unified profile of customers and then seamlessly infuses it into company marketing cloud solutions.

Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe allows companies to leverage Amperity's technology to build customer databases that conform to a variety of data formats and requirements across Adobe solutions. Specific Amperity Profile Accelerator for Adobe capabilities include the following:

Frictionless ingestion of data from any source,;

AI-powered identity resolution and unified customer profile creation;

Intelligent customer attributes for instant usability of the data;

Pre-configured database conforming to Adobe standards; and>

Ready-to use customer profile integration into Adobe, coupled with flexibility to leverage Amperity's hundreds of other technology integrations.