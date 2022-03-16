-->
  • March 16, 2022

Webhelp Launches Webhelp Anywhere

Webhelp, a provider of customer experience (CX) and business solutions, has rolled-out Webhelp Anywhere, a methodology for designing customer operations, delivered using a secure and scalable hybrid-cloud platform.;

Webhelp Anywhere combines best-shoring with new hybrid and remote delivery models, while the Webhelp platform provides a flexible and scalable infrastructure.

"To create the optimal environment for both customers and customer service and support advisors, companies need to optimize contact center operations to enable a more flexible work model," said Sandrine Asseraf, group managing director of Webhelp, in a statement. "Webhelp Anywhere is built around each organization's needs for an agile, scalable future, underpinned by an industry-leading platform designed to grow and adapt as business needs change."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research