Webhelp Launches Webhelp Anywhere
Webhelp, a provider of customer experience (CX) and business solutions, has rolled-out Webhelp Anywhere, a methodology for designing customer operations, delivered using a secure and scalable hybrid-cloud platform.;
Webhelp Anywhere combines best-shoring with new hybrid and remote delivery models, while the Webhelp platform provides a flexible and scalable infrastructure.
"To create the optimal environment for both customers and customer service and support advisors, companies need to optimize contact center operations to enable a more flexible work model," said Sandrine Asseraf, group managing director of Webhelp, in a statement. "Webhelp Anywhere is built around each organization's needs for an agile, scalable future, underpinned by an industry-leading platform designed to grow and adapt as business needs change."