IQVIA Launches OCE+

IQVIA launched OCE+, the first of several advancements to its life science customer engagement platform. OCE+ adds IQVIA's Next Best recommendation engine to its Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) platform.

OCE+ uses IQVIA's data and advanced analytics to deliver AI-driven recommendations, such as the best time to engage and the best method of contact.? Recommendations are delivered directly through the OCE platform.