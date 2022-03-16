IQVIA Launches OCE+
IQVIA launched OCE+, the first of several advancements to its life science customer engagement platform. OCE+ adds IQVIA's Next Best recommendation engine to its Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) platform.
OCE+ uses IQVIA's data and advanced analytics to deliver AI-driven recommendations, such as the best time to engage and the best method of contact.? Recommendations are delivered directly through the OCE platform.
"The ability to use and harmonize data across different networks and systems continues to be a key challenge in the healthcare industry. IQVIA is uniquely positioned to bring together data, analytics, technology, and AI/ML capabilities all under one roof," said Sanjay Chikarmane, chief product officer of IQVIA, in a statement. "With OCE+, our customers can make smarter and more informed decisions through embedded intelligence that surfaces the actionable insights they need, when they need them, to better personalize the HCP experience and improve business results."