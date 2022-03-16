RingCentral Offers Webinar Solution

RingCentral, a;provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the beta launch of RingCentral Webinar, available as an add-on to RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP).

RingCentral Webinar, which can be accessed through a web browser or through RingCentral's unified application, helps companies set-up, use, and manage webinars.

"We've all been part of webinars, and they're not the easiest to join, and when it comes to hosting them, they can be even more nerve-racking. At RingCentral our focus is to simplify communications and collaboration technology so it's easy to set up, use, and manage. With RingCentral Webinar, we're doing exactly that," Kira Makagon, chief innovation officer of RingCentral, said in a statement. "By leveraging people's muscle memory of hosting and joining RingCentral Video meetings and by adding Webinar capabilities directly to our unified communications app that already offers team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, we've made it easier for businesses to deploy and for users to join RingCentral Webinar."

RingCentral Webinar is a secure solution that helps plan and host a variety of webinars, whether for all-company meetings, a training session, or a marketing event.

Hosts can start webinars using the RingCentral desktop app or through a browser. Panelists can join directly from the desktop, mobile app, and/or a web browser (even on mobile). Users can move seamlessly between messaging, video, and phone to plan and coordinate webinars before or after they take place.

RingCentral Webinar will deliver Quality of Service (QoS) analytics for real-time and historical reporting of webinars for both hosts and panelists.

"RingCentral's new innovative Webinar offering shows ease of use and simplicity, positioning it well to compete in the market. Traditionally, services like webinar have been offered as a separate product and have never been easy to join or even schedule. Because RingCentral Webinar looks and feels just like RingCentral MVP, it gives end users and line-of-business decision-makers the ability to dive right in with zero ramp time needed," ;Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst of Aragon Research, said in a statement. "Setting up a webinar, inviting presenters, running test sessions, and ultimately putting on the show has been streamlined in RingCentral Webinar. It couldn't be easier," Kris Kleinschmidt, IT specialist at Pacific Fishery Management Council, said in a statement. "RingCentral Webinar also provides optimal security for us, a necessity as our organizations host publicly attended meetings. With RingCentral Webinar, the granular controls to limit who has access to screen share, enable their microphones, and overall participation gives us confidence in successfully broadcasting our conferences without incident. We also love the flexibility. RingCentral has made it easy for our attendees and stakeholders to join via browser, mobile app, or whatever device they are running."

RingCentral Webinar is available in beta in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. RingCentral Webinar is expected to be generally available in the summer.