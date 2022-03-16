SmartBug Media Introduces Intelligent Inbound for E-Commerce Marketing

SmartBug Media, a marketing agency that assists e-commerce businesses generate leads, scale revenue operations and build market awareness through digital content, design, and web development, has extended its capabilities to support e-commerce businesses by offering list growth, accelerated email marketing and SMS services.

Through its growing partnership with Klaviyo, SmartBug's Intelligent Inbound for e-commerce marketing accelerates the agency's growth plans by targeting new markets.