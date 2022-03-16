SmartBug Media Introduces Intelligent Inbound for E-Commerce Marketing
SmartBug Media, a marketing agency that assists e-commerce businesses generate leads, scale revenue operations and build market awareness through digital content, design, and web development, has extended its capabilities to support e-commerce businesses by offering list growth, accelerated email marketing and SMS services.
Through its growing partnership with Klaviyo, SmartBug's Intelligent Inbound for e-commerce marketing accelerates the agency's growth plans by targeting new markets.
"This is a natural transition for us following our 2021 acquisition, as we fully integrate Worth eCommerce with SmartBug Media," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said in a statement. "The e-commerce market presents a massive opportunity for accelerated growth, and we are excited to add significant expertise in B2C markets along with a wealth of knowledge in email marketing and SMS services by leveraging a seasoned team of e-commerce strategists, designers, and writers.