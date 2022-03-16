Terminus Launches Connected Account Experiences

Terminus, an account-based marketing solutions provider, today launched Connected Account Experiences to deliverprospects and customers first-party data to improve engagement with target buyers, connected TV and audio ads to drive awareness and influence, and key integrations to support pipeline growth.

Connected Account Experiences empowers users to work and buy from anywhere, driving ABM strategy with dynamic data and channels and tools marketersuse to reach the right contacts at the right time. This includes the following:

Identify Your Buyer: Marketers can continuously optimize ABM strategies with Terminus Identify, the visitor identification system recently added to the Terminus Platform.

Reach Your Buyer, driving awareness and influence with connected TV and audio ads through Terminus CTV and Audio. Now, Terminus customers can run ads on platforms like Spotify, Hulu, and other popular streaming services. Whether via CTV or audio ads, Terminus customers can diversify their creative assets and advertising channels, reach customers watching and listening to ad-supported streaming platforms, and boost brand awareness and revenue.

Engage Your Buyer, fostering engagement across marketing and sales channels. Through integrations with Outreach, Salesloft and Slack, Terminus has enhanced its sales notifications and lead routing.>