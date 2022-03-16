Drift Introduces Conversation Cloud

Drift today unveiled the Drift Conversation Cloud, bringing together Drift's Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales, and Conversational Service. The Drift Conversation Cloud empowers organizations to deliver a personalized experience at all stages of the customer journey,integrating sales, marketing, and service.

The Drift Conversation Cloud is built for the buyer, providing sellers, marketers and service professionals with actionable intelligence to meet buyers where they are and offer a hyper-personalized customer experience.

Drift's conversational experience is powered by Drift Conversational AI, guiding visitors on personalized journeys where they can voice their intent with open text questions, find answers to their questions, get personalized recommendations, or book sales meetings.

The integrated product includes the following:

Drift Conversational Marketing, which connects marketers and website visitors in real-time conversations to surface the right content for visitors, answer their questions, or qualify and convert best-fit buyers through the funnel.

Drift Conversational Sales, which helps sellers close deals by giving them a unified place to get real-time buyer insights, collaborate with teammates, and jumpstart personalized conversations through chat, video, email, or phone.

Drift Conversational Service, which provides real-time personalized customer care and helps support agents focus on high-priority customers by deflecting low-level issues or empowering customers to answer their own questions and routing in a service agent to chat live when they need human help.