DealHub Integrates with HubSpot CRM

DealHub, providers of a configure/price/quote solution, has made its technology availability to HubSpot CRM users. By using DealHub CPQ within HubSpot CRM, organizations can improve sales productivity and performance, from creating quotes to closing deals.

"This technological step further cements our strategy to provide sellers with a seamless end-to-end sales experience, leveraging CPQ and CLM technology to boost efficiency, improve accuracy and reduce effort," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO and co-founder of DealHub, in a statement. "DealHub is jointly leading the sales tech revolution to reimagine the buyer and seller experience and to drive greater business outcomes."

Thanks to DealHub CPQ's integration with HubSpot CRM, sales teams can now generate price quotes from within HubSpot CRM. A dynamic sales playbook helps reps make strategic selling decisions based on a series of pre-configured questions, and based on those inputs, DealHub generates a digital sales proposal. All deal data is automatically synchronized between DealHub CPQ and HubSpot CRM.

Customers can also leverage DealHub automation to accelerate sales touch points, such as contract negotiations and approvals. Once deals reach negotiation stage, buyers and sellers can collaborate within a single digital location. At each milestone, sales reps receive a notification to help move deals along. Companies can set up conditional logic that routes deals and discounts to relevant approvers.