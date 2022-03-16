Quotient Launches Multi-Touch Media Measurement

Quotient, a digital media and promotions technology company, has released an impression-based multi-touch media measurement methodology for clients across on- and offsite display, digital out-of-home, and sponsored search media channels via Quotient analytics.

Quotient's Retail Media offering now helps companies measure ad performance across one or multiple consumer touchpoints, aggregate overall impressions, and view performance by individual channels with data that is refreshed daily. Users also get on-demand, self-serve access to the platform.