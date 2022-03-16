Quotient Launches Multi-Touch Media Measurement
Quotient, a digital media and promotions technology company, has released an impression-based multi-touch media measurement methodology for clients across on- and offsite display, digital out-of-home, and sponsored search media channels via Quotient analytics.
Quotient's Retail Media offering now helps companies measure ad performance across one or multiple consumer touchpoints, aggregate overall impressions, and view performance by individual channels with data that is refreshed daily. Users also get on-demand, self-serve access to the platform.
"We are on a mission to ensure every dollar of investment drives outcomes for our advertising and retailer partners," said Matt Krepsik, chief technology officer of Quotient, in a statement. "This launch is a reflection of our continued product innovation to further our omnichannel capabilities and differentiate our retail media platform."
"We are excited to see that Quotient is bringing a solution that combines many marketing touch points into one unified media measurement platform," said Yolanda Angulo, director of customer/shopper marketing for East Area customers at Mondelez International, in a statement. "This new transparency has the potential to unlock new opportunities for our brands, improve future program results, and ultimately impact category sales. This on-demand access to analytics will help us gain insights and offer more value to our shoppers and to our retail partners."
Related Articles
Quotient Adds Attribution and Self-Serve Capabilities to Quotient Analytics
16 Jul 2021
Quotient's advanced media measurement now allows companies to holistically evaluate campaign performance across channels to impact on sales in near real time.