impact.com Acquires Pressboard
impact.com, provider of a partnership management platform, has acquired Pressboard, providers of an analytics and reporting platform for branded content. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This acquisition empowers publishers to jumpstart and scale their content partnership opportunities.
Pressboard provides a suite of tools to measure sponsored content, e-commerce, and social media programs. It provides content creators with insights, from reporting automation to campaign execution and analysis.
Pressboard joins Trackonomics to create a publisher solution to power and scale sponsored and commerce content programs.
"impact.com's acquisition of Pressboard aligns with our mission to revolutionize and power the partnership economy. To succeed in this highly competitive landscape, publishers, brands, and agencies must be equipped with best-in-class technology to drive profitable revenue," said David Yovanno, CEO of impact.com, in a statement. "The future of commerce is content-driven, and this acquisition allows for more publishers to meet the demands of today's digital consumers with authentic experiences that deliver real results."
"We are thrilled to combine forces with impact.com and continue to build the tools that allow publishers to partner with their advertisers and create powerful and engaging branded content programs for their audiences," said Jerrid Grimm, co-founder of Pressboard, in a statement. "Pressboard, combined with impact.com, is uniquely positioned to help our partners capitalize on this enormous market opportunity. Together we will help publishers maximize profitability by generating meaningful connections with consumers."