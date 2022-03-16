impact.com Acquires Pressboard

impact.com, provider of a partnership management platform, has acquired Pressboard, providers of an analytics and reporting platform for branded content. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition empowers publishers to jumpstart and scale their content partnership opportunities.

Pressboard provides a suite of tools to measure sponsored content, e-commerce, and social media programs. It provides content creators with insights, from reporting automation to campaign execution and analysis.

Pressboard joins Trackonomics to create a publisher solution to power and scale sponsored and commerce content programs.