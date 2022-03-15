HubSpot Relaunches Service Hub

HubSpot today launched an;improved Service Hub with new features that allow companies to deepen customer relationships while driving team efficiency and connecting to the front office.

With Service Hub, teams can transform feedback insights into actionable customer journey improvements, while customizable tools and views help drive team efficiency.

"Too often, customers suffer through painful customer experiences that leave them feeling ignored and frustrated. That's why we originally launched Service Hub and have updated it with all new features to enhance the customer experience and provide genuine interactions that satisfy customer needs," said Poorvi Shrivastav, general manager and vice president of Service Hub at HubSpot, in a statement. "When teams have a shared understanding of customers, teams are empowered to deliver authentic, connected, customer-first experiences.

Key features of Service Hub include the following:

A customer portal that keeps ticket conversations going between customers and reps.

Service level agreement (SLA) management tools that help companies prioritize incoming requests based on importance to ensure that service teams are meeting customer expectations, set working hours, build in automation, and report on attainment.

Mobile inboxes with tools for collaboration and support delivery.

Inbound calling that allows teams to receive calls to mobile devices and track inbound calls from customers right in the HubSpot CRM platform.