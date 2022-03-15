Forethought Integrates Solve with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations
Forethought has integrated its Solve conversational artificial intelligence agent, with Zendesk's Sunshine Conversations to help support teams deliver customer experiences across any channel.
With this integration, companies can now connect their messaging channels, including SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Twitter, to Sunshine Conversations and leverage Forethought's AI capabilities to provide automated support through preferred channels. This allows customers to unify and integrate communications across touchpoints without losing context.
"As customers continue to engage across a variety of channels, expectations of a consistent experience across those channels increase," said Deon Nicholas, CEO and co-founder of Forethought, in a statement. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Zendesk with this integration in order to provide Forethought customers the opportunity to be at every touchpoint of their customers' journeys and deliver the best customer experience at scale."
"Sunshine Conversations helps businesses provide custom interactions and individualized support," said Pascal Pettinicchio, vice president of technology alliances at Zendesk, in a statement. "The integration with Forethought enables our customers to take advantage of Forethought's Solve product and their AI technology across any channel."
"Meeting our customers where they are at is a critical part of our mission of obsessing over our customers' success at Kajabi," said Jared Loman, vice president of customer experience at Kajabi, in a statement. "Forethought's Sunshine Conversations integration has allowed us to do exactly that while continuing to harness the power of cutting-edge technology to provide the answers our customers need in a fast, modern, and efficient manner they expect from a customer-obsessed company like ours."