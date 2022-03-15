Forethought Integrates Solve with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations

Forethought has integrated its Solve conversational artificial intelligence agent, with Zendesk's Sunshine Conversations to help support teams deliver customer experiences across any channel.

With this integration, companies can now connect their messaging channels, including SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Twitter, to Sunshine Conversations and leverage Forethought's AI capabilities to provide automated support through preferred channels. This allows customers to unify and integrate communications across touchpoints without losing context.